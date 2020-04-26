IO Link Market May Set New Growth Story with AVENTICS GmbH, and Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG. and More
Global IO Link Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.46 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.80 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 34.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report (Use Corporate email ID to Get Higher Priority) at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-io-link-market&yog Some of the Major company has shown enormous sales figures, with net income going doubled in that period with operating as well as gross margins constantly expanding. The rise of gross margins over past few years directs strong pricing power of the competitive companies in the industry for its products or offering, over and above the increase in the cost of goods sold. Major Drivers and Restraints of the IO Link Market:
- Focus on optimal utilization of resources and increase of energy efficiency is expected to drive the market growth
- IO Link’s ability in supporting several Fieldbus and Ethernet communication protocols
- IO Link’s usage and effectiveness is limited in the cases of high-speed or motion control applications is expected to restrain the market growth
- Lack of standardization of IO Links is another factor that is expected to restrain the market growth
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
