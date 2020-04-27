Iot Cloud Platforms Market Size, Application, Trends, Growth, Industry Demand, and Forecast 2020-2025

In 2017, the global IoT Cloud Platforms market size was 1570 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9560 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 25.3% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global IoT Cloud Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Cloud Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

An IoT platform means cloud-based and on premise software packages and related services that enable and support sophisticated IoT services. Speak specifically, An IoT platform combines several software functions into one solution to enable companies to develop and deploy Internet of Things solutions faster, better and cheaper.

The major forces driving the IoT market are development of cheaper and smarter sensors, evolution of high speed networking technologies, and rising adoption of cloud platforms across industry verticals. Furthermore, increasing penetration of connected devices has unleashed the growth potential through predictive maintenance, security, and analytics which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The decrease in the cost per CPU memory and storage makes the collection of big data and subsequent analytics possible. Devices such as sensors have proliferated, without which IoT opportunities cannot be realized. The decreasing cost of megabytes increases the amount of money available for investment in large processing systems. Cloud and big data offer elastic repositories for storing and analyzing the onslaught of data. The convergence of information technology and operational technology are coming together to create a new revolution.The Internet world is colliding with the industrial world to create unprecedented opportunities.

The key players covered in this study

PTC (ThingWorx)

Cisco (Jasper)

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Intel Corporation

SAP

Oracle Integrated Cloud

AT&T

Fujitsu

Amazon

HPE

Telit

General Electric (Predix)

Gemalto

Exosite

Zebra Technologies

Ayla Networks

Xively

Aeris

Particle

relayr

Bosch Software Innovations

Teezle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Home & Wearables

Smart Energy

Smart Security

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

