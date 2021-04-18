IoT Fleet Management Market Research, Dependability And Innovations In Technology

IoT Fleet Management Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, IoT Fleet Management market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides IoT Fleet Management industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Trimble, Omnitracs, Fleetmatics (Verizon), AT&T, IBM, Teletrac Navman, TomTom, Oracle, Intel, Cisco Systems, Sierra Wireless ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.IoT Fleet Management Market report provide the in-depth analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the market (Growth Potential, Opportunities, Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges and Risks).

Scope of IoT Fleet Management Market: A fleet management system is formed by the integration of hardware, software, and communication technologies. It provides a platform to fleet operators to efficiently control, track, and monitor commercial vehicles. They improve the overall operational efficiency by reducing the non-value-added activities of the operators. Fuel cards are used for fuel management while driver safety systems monitor driver behavior. Other solutions are employed for locational tracking of vehicles, driver navigation assistance, and ensuring that the operators meet the regulatory standards set by their respective national governments.

The Internet of Things (IoT) helps in smooth connectivity of all the vehicles in a fleet, which not only helps to gain better insight into the driver’s behavior but also assists in monitoring the health of the fleet from any device. Rising demand for fleet safety and data management coupled with the growing need to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) and achieve fuel efficiency are anticipated to drive the adoption of IoT technology in fleet management systems.

The key factors driving the growth of the IoT fleet management market are increased demand for optimized business operations, real-time fleet monitoring, and growing number of government mandates for fleet safety.

Routing management accounted for the largest share of the IoT fleet management market, 38.4% in 2016. The growth of this segment can be attributed to rising global road freight traffic and constant R&D activities to develop innovative products. Also, the continuous R&D activities by fleet solution providers to develop advanced products help the fleet companies to provide the shortest and less crowded route to fleet vehicles to avoid unnecessary overtime cost.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest share in the IoT fleet management market, 38% in 2016. The growth of the IoT fleet management market in this region can be attributed to increasing sales of fleet vehicles, high adoption rate of advanced technological products, and regulatory developments by the government.

The major players who are operating in the IoT fleet management market globally have been profiled thoroughly and competitively in the study across all the give broad geographical regions that are covered under the purview of the report. The competitive analysis of all the market players is inclusive of their recent developments regarding IoT fleet management and the unique business strategies formulized by the companies to compete and retain their position in the global market.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Passenger Vehicles

☯ Commercial Vehicles

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Routing Management

☯ Tracking and Monitoring

☯ Fuel Management

☯ Remote Diagnostics

☯ Others

IoT Fleet Management Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Table of Content:

