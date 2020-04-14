IoT Healthcare Market 2019-2027 / Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the IoT Healthcare market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the IoT Healthcare market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the IoT Healthcare market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the IoT Healthcare market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the IoT Healthcare market by segmenting the market based on component type, connectivity technology type, end-user type, application type, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Shrinkage in the waiting period at emergency rooms has led to massive acceptance of connected devices in the medical sector. This, in turn, has embellished the market growth. Additionally, rise in chronic ailments, huge need for cost-efficient medical therapies, enhanced drug management activities, seamless experience to patients, and easy availability of high-speed web connectivity will further steer the business growth over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, low level of competency in deployment of IoT solutions will inhibit the market growth over the forecast timeline.

Based on the component type, the industry is divided into Medical Devices, Systems & Software, and Services. In terms of connectivity technology type, the market for IoT healthcare is classified into Wi-Fi, Near Field Communication (NFC), Bluetooth Low Energy, Zig-Bee, Satellite, and Cellular.

On the basis of end-user type, the industry is segmented into Clinical Research Organization (CR), Research & Diagnostics Laboratories, Government & Defense Institutes, and Hospitals, Surgical Centers, & Clinics. Application Type-wise, the market is sectored into Clinical Operations & Work Flow Management, Inpatient Management, Telemedicine, Medication Management, and Connected Imaging.

Global IoT Healthcare : Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

