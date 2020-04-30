IOT HEALTHCARE Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Cerner Corporation., Diabetizer Ltd. Co. KG , Infosys Limited

The ‘ IOT HEALTHCARE market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, IOT HEALTHCARE market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, IOT HEALTHCARE market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

In the IOT HEALTHCARE Market, some of the major companies are:

Cerner Corporation., Diabetizer Ltd. Co. KG , Infosys Limited, Medtronic Public Limited Company, Microsoft Corporation, Proteus Digital Health, Inc. among others.

IOT HEALTHCARE Market: Insights

Global IoT Healthcare Market is a part of IoT industry. The sensors used in IoT healthcare devices provide interconnectivity and sharing of data for better and in-depth analysis of healthcare reports. In developed countries, where IoT devices are used extensively, remote monitoring and telemedicine like advanced healthcare facilities are being practiced.

The global IoT Healthcare Market was valued at around USD 5800.0 million in the year 2014 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 14000.0 million by 2024. The global IoT Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.2% between 2017 and 2024.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the growth of IoT Healthcare Market is the increasing implementation of cloud computing across the healthcare facilities. The cloud computing provides access to the patient data to the manufacturer of the devices and also to the services provider. Hence the analysis of the patient data can be done from a remote location as well. Owing to increasing adoption of IoT in healthcare, the services are becoming more cost-effective. These factors are likely to boost the growth in the IoT healthcare market over the forecast period.

Reduction in the cost of connected devices is the opportunity for the market. The lack of consistency in interconnectivity, interoperability, and security issue is the challenging factors for the growth of the IoT devices market.

The Global IOT HEALTHCARE Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

Systems and Software is one of the important component type segment which is growing with a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period. The systems and software consist of IoT sensor and required software for the functioning of the medical devices. There are several types of sensors available in the market such as temperature sensor, heart rate sensor, blood pressure sensor etc. Heart rate sensors enable individuals to obtain real-time data and allow tracking their heart rate from anywhere anytime.

Telemedicine sector is dominating the IoT Healthcare Market by application type segment which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period. As Telemedicine allows rapid deployment of healthcare to a developing population through relatively low-cost clinics, it is likely to grow at higher CAGR and reach USD 4164.3 Million by 2022. Remote Patient Monitoring which is an application subtype of telemedicine is estimated to reach USD 2297.7 by end of 2022 owing to higher adoption in the developed countries.

Wifi is growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2017 to 2022, owing to its cost-effectiveness. As Wifi offers major benefits of coverage, ease of use and capacity, it is being widely used in the Healthcare IoT devices. Wifi is estimated to reach USD 4612.6 Million by end of 2022. Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics end-user type segment is like to contribute a maximum share of the Global IoT healthcare market over the forecast period. It is likely to cross a benchmark of USD 5473.4 million by end of 2022.

North America contributes a share of 40.3% of the total IoT healthcare Market in 2016, owing to the advanced healthcare facilities. In the region of North America, U.S. holds the maximum share of 73.7% in 2016.followed by North America, Europe holds the maximum share of the global IoT healthcare market and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global IOT HEALTHCARE Market are provided.

Explore about Sales data of key players of the global IOT HEALTHCARE Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the IOT HEALTHCARE Market.

Explore about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region.

