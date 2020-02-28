IOT in Agriculture Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2019-2025

IOT in Agriculture Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global IOT in Agriculture industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the IOT in Agriculture manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global IOT in Agriculture market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the IOT in Agriculture Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the IOT in Agriculture industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of IOT in Agriculture industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of IOT in Agriculture industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of IOT in Agriculture Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of IOT in Agriculture are included:

Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global IOT in agriculture market are given below:

In May 2019, Farmer’s Edge announced that the company has launched a new yield-based nitrogen tool. The tool will help farmers to reach their production goals by offering more control over the key decisions that affects the production of corn.

In September 2019, Swim System announced that the company has entered into a new long-term strategic distribution and sales agreement with two Merced-based companies Water and Land Solutions and Central Irrigation.

IOT in Agriculture Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are influencing the positive growth of the global IOT in agriculture market. One of the key driving factor for the market growth is the ever increasing demand for food across the globe. This has raised the requirement for mass production and efficient production practices. Technology plays a significant role in achieving both of these objectives. Naturally, there has been growing demand for IOT in agriculture market.

In addition to this, the changes in the climate across the globe is also playing a big role in the overall development of the global IOT in agriculture market. Unfavorable climate changes considerably hamper the production of agriculture across the globe. Due to such drastic weather changes it becomes necessary to deploy IOT-based advanced agricultural techniques to optimize the production of crops.

However, with such drivers, there are some challenges on route to the development. One key restraining factor is the lack of awareness among the farmer community. There are several small-scale agricultural industries that offer solutions at different stages of the value chain. As some of these agricultural processes gain economic feasibility, the development of the global IOT in agriculture market is expected to slow down.

Nonetheless, with growing penetration of smartphones and internet among farmers is expected to raise the needed awareness about the use of IOT in agriculture and thus help in the development of the global market.

IOT in Agriculture Market: Geographical Outlook

There are five key regions that divide the IOT in agriculture market in terms of geography. These regions are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, the global market is currently dominated by the Asia Pacific region and is expected to continue its dominance over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is due to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China. India in particular is expected to play a big role in the development of the Asia Pacific region. In recent financial budget, substantial amounts of fund were allocated for the development of the agricultural sector and bring in advanced technology for efficient and mass production. This is expected to boost the development of the IOT in agriculture market in India and subsequently in the Asia Pacific region.

Internet of Things (IOT) in Agriculture Key Market Segments:

By System

Automation and control systems

Sensing and monitoring devices

Livestock monitoring Hardware

Fish farming hardware

Smart greenhouse hardware

Software

By Application

Precision farming

Livestock monitoring

Smart greenhouse

Fish farm monitoring

