IoT in Agriculture Market Innovations and Technological Growth by 2027 | Accenture, Climate, Deepfield Robotics, Farmers Edge

IoT has influenced various industry verticals and is enabling farmers to reduce waste and enhance productivity by using smart agriculture techniques. IoT in agriculture allows the farmers to monitor their crops using various types of sensor. The IoT in the agriculture market is highly influenced by increasing adoption of IoT and Ai solutions by farmers, and government support to adopt modern agriculture techniques.

Top Companies Covered In This Report:

1.Accenture

2. Climate Corporation

3. Deepfield Robotics

4. Farmers Edge Inc.

5. Flux Farm, Inc.

6. IBM Corporation

7. KaaIoT Technologies, LLC

8. Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L

9. Octonion SA

10. Telit

What Is The Dynamics Of IoT in Agriculture Market?

Growing demand for agriculture due to increasing popularity, growing focus towards improving the efficiency and monitoring the crops, and supporting government norms are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of IoT in the agriculture market. However, high costs of solution and limited technical knowledge are the major restraining factors for IoT in the agriculture market. Increasing connectivity, the introduction of big data in agriculture are creating opportunities for the companies operating in the IoT in the agriculture market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

What Is The Scope Of IoT in Agriculture Market?

The “Global IoT in Agriculture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IoT in agriculture industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IoT in agriculture market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application, end-user and geography. The global IoT in agriculture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT in agriculture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the IoT in agriculture market.

What Is The Market Segmentation?

The global IoT in agriculture market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, and end-user. Based on offering, the market is segmented as automation and control systems, sensing and monitoring devices, livestock monitoring solutions, software solutions, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as precision farming, livestock monitoring, aquaculture, and others. Based on the end-user the market is segmented into individuals and commercial.

What Is The Regional Framework Of IoT in Agriculture Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IoT in agriculture market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The IoT in agriculture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

