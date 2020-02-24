IoT In Education Market Unbelievable Growth 2020 |IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, SAP SE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Arm Limited, Unit4, SAMSUNG

The IoT In Education Market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This IoT In Education Market research report plays very essential role when it is about achieving an incredible growth in the business. It has been believed that the finest IoT In Education Market research report is the one which is pertinent, unique, and creditable that employs proven tools and techniques to turn complex market insights into simpler version. Whether it is about renewing a business plan, preparing a presentation for a key client, or giving recommendations to an executive, this IoT In Education Market report will surely help you to a degree.

IOT IN EDUCATION MARKET IS EXPECTED TO RISE FROM ITS INITIAL ESTIMATED VALUE OF USD 4.73 BILLION IN 2018 TO AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF USD 19.08 BILLION BY 2026, REGISTERING A CAGR OF 19.05% IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2019-2026.

GET A SAMPLE REPORT NOW @ HTTPS://WWW.RESEARCHFORMARKETS.COM/SAMPLE/GLOBAL-IOT-IN-EDUCATION-MARKET-472951

IMajor Competitors Covered in IoT In Education Market report are such as Intel Corporation, Google, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, SAP SE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Arm Limited, Unit4, SAMSUNG, LearnZillion, brightwheel, Certica Solutions, Examity Inc., Knowre, AltSchool, Quad Learning Inc., Galvanize Inc. and littleBits Electronics Inc.

oT In Education Market Segmentation:

Global IoT in Education Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Hardware (Interactive Whiteboards, Tablets & Mobile Devices, Displays, Security & Video Cameras, Attendance Tracking Systems, Others), End-User (Academic Institutions, Corporates), Application (Learning Management System, Classroom Management, Administration Management, Surveillance, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis: Global IoT in education market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT in education market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

GRAB YOUR REPORT AT AN IMPRESSIVE 30% DISCOUNT! PLEASE CLICK HERE @ HTTPS://WWW.RESEARCHFORMARKETS.COM/DISCOUNT/GLOBAL-IOT-IN-EDUCATION-MARKET-472951

Table of Contents- IoT In Education Market



Market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Competitors

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global IoT In Education Market Forecast

Appendix

IoT In Education Market Drivers:

Advent of cloud applications and adoption of e-learning platforms is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in usage of connected devices and technologies in learning is also expected to act as a driver for the market growth

IoT In Education Market Restraints:

Lack of set standardizations and regulations in the market is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Dearth and inadequate infrastructure and technological resources is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the IoT In Education Market :

In October 2018, SAMSUNG celebrated the “2018 Global Volunteer Festival”, by providing Samsung Electronics Latin America employees with Samsung Galaxy tablets and STEM (Science Technology, Engineering & Math) learning and education tools. These employees participated in various schools across the various countries in the region and provided students and teachers with various new and innovative learning methods.

In October 2018, Intel announced that they are visiting various schools across the United States with their “Intel Tech Learning Lab”, providing education providers and learners the ability to experience innovative and modern methods of education and understanding through Intel’s learning platform. “Intel Tech Learning Lab”, is a mobile truck containing virtual reality (VR) stations, highly advanced PC’s, augmented reality (AR) and also Internet of Things (IoT) equipped whiteboards.

Advent of cloud applications and adoption of e-learning platforms is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in usage of connected devices and technologies in learning is also expected to act as a driver for the market growth

BUY NOW HTTPS://WWW.RESEARCHFORMARKETS.COM/BUY-NOW/GLOBAL-IOT-IN-EDUCATION-MARKET-472951/ONE

NOTE: IF YOU HAVE ANY SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS, PLEASE LET US KNOW AND WE WILL OFFER YOU THE REPORT AS YOU WANT.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]