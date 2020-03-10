IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market Analyzed in a New Research Study
By Market Players:
competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global IoT in Intelligent transportation system market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global IoT in
intelligent transportation system market include Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, Cubic Transportation Systems, Siemens AG, Thales Group, TomTom NV, TransCore Holdings, Inc., Verizon Telematics, Microsoft Corporation, Garmin Ltd, NEC Corporation, Watson Internet of Things (IBM), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi Transport System Ltd. and Iteris Inc.
The global IoT in intelligent transportation system market is segmented as below:
Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Component
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Cameras
- Screen/Display
- Networking hardware (Antennas, Routers, Hub, RFID, NFC)
- Positioning Hardware
- Other
- Software
- Ticketing
- Advance driver assistance
- Traffic management
- Intelligent Signalling
- Traffic Analytics
- Communication Solutions
- The incident detection
- Operation
- Passenger Management
- Revenue Management
- Workforce Management
- Passenger
- Station/On-Board System
- Location based information
- Multimedia Solutions
- Logistics and Fleet Solutions
- Management Solutions
- Tracking Solutions
- Others
- Services
- Support Service
- Maintenance and Management Service
- Installation and Integration Services
- Others
Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By End-Use Vertical
- Roadways
- Railways
- Airways
- Maritime
Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
