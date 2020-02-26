IoT in Intelligent Transportation System to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3855&source=atm



Drivers and Restraints

Numerous applications are promoting the global IoT in intelligent transportation market. Those include traffic management solutions, smart parking solutions, fleet management and telematics solutions, passenger entertainment, electronic toll collection, and security solutions. Additionally, IoT in advanced transportation management system leverages Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, sensors, and data-processing technologies to tackle traffic congestion and accidents.

IoT in intelligent transportation system market is also being boosted by the increasing freight services globally. Such sophisticated solutions enable managing commercial vehicles by tracking them and also help reducing consumption of fuel.

Additionally, plunging prices of sensors and more innovative and effective ones being developed is also projected to have a positive impact on the global IoT intelligent transportation market.

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global IoT in intelligent transportation system market is comprised of hardware, software, and service. Hardware, among those, contributes the most to the revenue in the market. It typically includes sensors, RFID, and others outfitted in vehicles. Those enable monitoring speed of a vehicle and road discipline such as following of signals, among others.

The IoT intelligent transportation system consists of semiconductors and wireless components. The semiconductor components again consist of digital signal processing (DSP), microcontroller (MCU), memory protection unit (MPU), field programmable gate array (FFGA), application specific integrated circuit (ASIC), and application specific standard product (AASP).

Currently, the air travel and maritime industries spell maximum opportunities in the global IoT in intelligent transportation system market.

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global IoT in intelligent transportation system market is spread across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. Among them, North America accounts for maximum revenue share in the market at present. Going forward as well the North America IoT in intelligent transportation system market will likely hold on to its leading position on the back of several savvy companies in the field being domiciled in the region. Their constant thrust on product development, a developed traffic and internet infrastructure, and early uptake of latest technologies to make life smoother are other factors serving to stoke the North America IoT in intelligent transportation system market.

Asia Pacific is also expected to emerge as an attractive IoT in intelligent transportation system market. This is because of the presence of large and developing economies of China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand in the region that are increasingly shifting towards smart transportation.

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global IoT in intelligent transportation system market include Intel Corporation, Cubic Transportation Systems, Cisco Systems, Siemens AG, Thales Group, Microsoft Corporation, TomTom NV, Verizon Telematics, TransCore Holdings, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Watson Internet of Things (IBM), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Hitachi Transport System Ltd. Such deep-pocketed players are seen pouring money to come up with more ultra-sophisticated solutions. This is set to have a major positive impact on the global IoT in intelligent transportation system market.

