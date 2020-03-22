IoT Managed Services Market Growth to be Fuelled by

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global IoT Managed Services Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global IoT Managed Services market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global IoT Managed Services market.

competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the IoT managed services portfolio, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the IoT managed services value chain and potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the IoT managed services space. Key competitors covered in the IoT managed services value chain are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Tech Mahindra, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle, IBM Corporation, Accenture, HCL Technologies Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Google LLC, among others.

Key Segments Covered

By IoT managed services type Security Management Services Network Management Services Infrastructure Management Services Device Management Services Data Management Services

By IoT managed services industry type Manufacturing Automotive Healthcare Retail IT & Telecom Others



Key Regions Covered

North America IoT Managed Services Market United States Canada

Latin America IoT Managed Services Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe IoT Managed Services Market Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Russia Rest of Europe

SEA IoT Managed Services Market India Indonesia Philippines Thailand Malaysia Oceania Rest of SEA and Others of Asia Pacific

Japan IoT Managed Services Market

China IoT Managed Services Market

Middle East and Africa IoT Managed Services Market Northern Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



IoT Managed Services Market Size and Forecast

