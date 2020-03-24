IoT Managed Services Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027 | Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant, Google Inc., Harman International, HCL Technologies

Growing number of smart cities will escalate the IoT Managed Services Market at a CAGR of 18.5%

Latest market study on “IoT Managed Services Market to 2027 by Services (Device Management Services, Data Management Services, Network Management Services, and Security Management Services); by End-Use (Government, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utilities, Smart Building & Home, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, and Retail) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the IoT managed services market is estimated to reach US$ 135.0 billion by 2027 from US$ 30.2 billion in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000445/

The IoT managed services market has recently witnessed a significant adoption in diverse verticals ranging from government and manufacturing to healthcare and retail. The growth in adoption of IoT managed services is attributed to several factors such as rapid urbanization, trending smart homes, increasing penetration of smartphones, continuous advancements in cloud technology, rapid roll-out of 4G/5G networks, increasing cyber-attacks, and others.

There has been constant advancements in IoT managed services. Infosys entered into a partnership with Siemens PLM Software to create applications and services for MindSphere, which is an open cloud-based IoT operating system from Siemens. The partnership of Siemens and Infosys would enable the customers to enhance the competitiveness by managing the data produced by their devices. Initially the focus of partnership would be on the customers of energy, manufacturing, utilities, healthcare, transportation and logistics industries.

Some of the key companies operating in IoT managed services market across the globe include Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant, Google Inc., Harman International, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and Wipro Limited among various other leading market players. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000445/

The report segments the global IoT managed services market as follows:

Global IoT Managed Services Market – By Service



Device Management Services

Data Management Services

Network Management Services

Security Management Services

Global IoT Managed Services Market – By End-Use



Government

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Smart Building & Home

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Global IoT Managed Services Market – By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America (SAM)

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]