IQF Fruits Market Growth in Technological Innovation, Competitive Landscape Mapping the Trends and Outlook

Report Description for the IQF Fruits Market

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global IQF Fruits market. It provides estimated data of 2017, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators, along with an outlook on IQF Fruits for the global market. It includes the drivers and restraints of the global IQF Fruits market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of the current issues with consumers, and opportunities for IQF Fruits product. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis, and IQF Fruits market key players and strategy overview. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of IQF Fruit manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. The study encompasses IQF Fruits market attractiveness analysis by fruits and region.

The report includes company profiles of the IQF fruits market, and the revenue generated from companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. For the calculation of market size, the total consumption of fruits in different regions was considered. This was followed by the total number of frozen fruits imported in different countries. For the evaluation of the consumption of IQF fruits, trusted government statistics were considered. The prices of the products have been collected at the retailer level to arrive at the market size for IQF fruits.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global IQF fruits market. Some of the major companies operating in the global IQF fruits market are Brecon Foods, Uren Food Group Ltd., Dirafrost Frozen Fruit Industry N.V., Inventure Foods, Inc., SunOpta Inc., Cal Pacific Specialty Foods, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Rosemary & Thyme Limited, Milne Fruit Products Inc., Ravifruit (Kerry Group), Frutex Australia Pty Ltd., and Venus Processing and Packaging Limited (Sympli), among others.

IQF Fruits vendors are directed towards enhancing their sourcing process and technologies used. This is further supported by agreements with local participants across different regions. Also, companies are focused towards proliferating product portfolio in accordance with customers of varied applications.

Global IQF Fruits Market – By Fruit Red Fruits and Berries Strawberries Blueberries Raspberries Cherries Cranberries Prunes Peaches Others Watermelons Pomegranates Grapegruit Tropical Fruits Pineapples Mangoes Papayas Citrus Fruits Oranges Lemons and Limes

Global IQF Fruits Market – By End Use Food Industry Bakery and Confectionary Dairy Fruit-based Beverages Breakfast Cereals Retail (Households) HoReCa (Food Service Providers)

Global IQF Fruits Market – By Sales Channel Direct Sales (Manufacturers) Indirect Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Traditional Grocery Stores Online Retailers

Based on Fruit segmentation, the global IQF fruits market is segmented into Red Fruits and Berries, Tropical Fruits, and Citrus Fruits. Red Fruits and Berries is expected to dominate the IQF fruits market in terms of value and volume contribution throughout the period of forecast.

Based on End-use segmentation, the global IQF fruits market is segmented into Food Industry, Retail (Household), and HoReCa (Food Service Providers). Food Industry segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume and is projected to hold highest share in the IQF fruits market.

Based on Sales Channel, the global IQF fruit market is segmented into Direct Sales, and Indirect Sales. The Indirect Sales segment is expected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume both, owing to the dominance of supermarkets. The domination and centralized purchasing of the leading superstores have improved their commercial power on the marketplace as well as in product requirement.

Region wise, the APAC is expected to register a whopping CAGR of more than 7% in terms of value and is projected to hold a healthy market share of more than 20% by the end of forecast period. In terms of market value share, Europe is expected to grasp more than 35% of the IQF fruit market, overtaking North America during the period of forecast.

