IQF Vegetable Market: Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2025

Increasing demand for convenience food coupled with an increasing vegan population is set to boost the demand for IQF peas in the North America and Western Europe regions. The IQF Potato segment accounted for a value share of more than 20% in the year 2016. However, despite a strong show at the beginning of the forecast period, this segment is expected to lose significant market share by the end of the forecast period due to increasing cases of presence of bacteria in IQF potatoes, which forced the FDA to come up with stringent regulations. The IQF Broccoli and Cauliflower segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of value during the forecast period.

“The use of IQF vegetables in the fast food industry is an upcoming trend

Due to the inherent advantages of the IQF process, fast food restaurants have started using IQF vegetables instead of frozen or fresh vegetables and this maintains the nutrition and quality of the vegetables along with a longer shelf life. Thus, the use of IQF vegetables in the fast food industry is gaining huge traction. For example, fast food companies like Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Pizza Hut Inc. are using IQF vegetables for preparing pizza and other food items instead of using frozen vegetables. These two companies have launched various pilot projects in a number of countries such as U.S., Canada, U.K. and France and have completed the successful transition from frozen to IQF without compromising on taste and quality of their products.”

