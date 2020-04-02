Iron and Steel Casting Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2026

Iron and Steel Casting Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Iron and Steel Casting industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Iron and Steel Casting manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Iron and Steel Casting market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Iron and Steel Casting Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Iron and Steel Casting industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Iron and Steel Casting industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Iron and Steel Casting industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Iron and Steel Casting Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Iron and Steel Casting are included:

segmented as follows:

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Material

Gray Iron

Ductile Iron

Steel

Malleable Iron

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Application

Automotive & Transport

Pipes & Fittings

Pumps & Valves

Machinery & Equipment

Others

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

In terms of material, the gray iron segment accounted for a major share of the global iron and steel casting market in 2017. High use of gray iron can be ascribed to various factors such as its tensile and yield strength, ductility, impact resistance, and low production cost. However, the share held by the gray iron segment is expected to decline marginally by the end of the forecast period, due to rise in preference for other materials.

On the other hand, shares of ductile iron and steel segments are expected to increase by the end of the forecast period, due to low weight, design, and metallurgical flexibility of ductile iron and steel

Based on application, the automotive & transport sector was the leading consumer of iron and steel casting products across the world in 2017. The automotive & transport segment is expected to gain market share by 2026, due to increasing use of private and public transport across the world.

The share of the pipes & fittings segment is also likely to increase by 2026, due to use of pipes and fittings made of iron and steel in industries such as power generation, oil & gas, and manufacturing

In terms of region, Asia Pacific held a major share of the global iron and steel casting market in 2017. Its share is expected to increase by 2026. This is because a wide range of iron and steel casting products are used in the region in order to manufacture end-products ranging from automotive components to appliances. Asia Pacific has several manufacturing facilities, wherein iron and steel casting products are required.

The global iron and steel casting market is likely to expand at a slow pace, largely because it is a mature market and substitutes such as aluminum are available

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Iron and Steel Casting market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players