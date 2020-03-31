Irrigation Filters Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2036
The global Irrigation Filters market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Irrigation Filters market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Irrigation Filters market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Irrigation Filters market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Irrigation Filters market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Irrigation Filters market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Irrigation Filters market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Pentair
Cepex
DROP-N. KIOSIDIS S.A.
Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH
Idromeccanica Lucchini S.p.A.
IRRIGAZIONE VENETA Srl
Irriline Technologies Corp.
Lindsay Corporation
ISKO PLASTIK VE KALIP SAN.TIC.A.S.
Magnation Water Technologies
PLAST PROJECT Srl
AYTOK FILTRE
Rain Bird Agri-Products Division
Rainfine Irrigation Company
Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S.
TeeJet Technologies
VYRSA S.A.
Irritec
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Automatic
Semi-automatic
Segment by Application
Farmland
Garden
Others
