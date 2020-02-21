Isaac-Mertens Syndrome Market Astonishing Growth | Top Competitors Like Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila, PTC Therapeutics, Zogenix
Isaac-Mertens Syndrome Market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Prevalence of cases of family history of neuromyotonia and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth. Some of the major competitors currently working in the global Isaac-Mertens syndrome market are Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, WOCKHARDT, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila, PTC Therapeutics, Zogenix and others.
Global Isaac-Mertens Syndrome Market By Treatment Type (Medication, Plasma Exchange Therapy, Immunoglobulin Therapy), Drugs (Membrane-Stabilizing Drugs, Oral Corticosteroid, Non-Steroid Immunosuppressive Drugs and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retailers and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Isaac’s syndrome is also known as neuromyotonia is a rare neuromuscular disorder caused by hyper excitability activity of muscles and continues contracting or twitching of muscles that resulting in muscle stiffness, cramps, myokymia and pseudomyotonia. In people with neuromyotonia, stiffness is most prominent in limb and trunk muscles. It is one of several neurological conditions that can be occur when administration of potassium channel antibodies.
According to the statistics published in the Orphanet, it was estimated the overall cases neuromyotonia reported so far was 100 -200. Growing incidence of chronic conditions where potassium channel is predominant treatment and huge financial support by the government is the key factors to drive the market growth.
Market Drivers
- Family history of neuromyotonia is driving the market growth
- Increase incidences of chronic diseases where potassium channel antibodies predominant treatment is boosting the market growth
- High demand of specific treatment is accelerating the market growth
- Change in environment and adoption of unhealthy lifestyles is enhancing the market growth
Market Restraints
- Limited availability of medicinal treatment options due to low prevalence of neuromyotonia is restraining the market growth
- Lack of government commitment, initiative and plans is hindering the market growth
- Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is hampering the market growth
Segmentation: Global Isaac-Mertens Syndrome Market
By Treatment Type
- Medication
- Plasma Exchange Therapy
- Immunoglobulin Therapy
By Drugs
- Membrane-Stabilizing Drugs
- Phenytoin
- Valproic Acid
- Others
- Oral Corticosteroid
- Prednisolone
- Non-Steroid Immunosuppressive Drugs
- Azathioprine
- Methotrexate
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Retailers
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In August 2019, Zogenix has acquired Modis Therapeutics, Inc with an upfront payment of USD 250.00 million in cash. The acquisition strengthens the company portfolio in the therapeutic area of ultra-rare neuromuscular disorder.
Competitive Analysis:
Global Isaac-Mertens syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Isaac-Mertens syndrome market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Research Methodology: Global Isaac-Mertens Syndrome Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
