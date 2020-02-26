Isopropanol Market Rising Demand, Growth, Trend & Insights for next 5 years

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Isopropanol Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Isopropanol Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Isopropanol. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Sasol Ltd. (South Africa), Novapex (United States), Ineos Solvents GmBH (Germany), Azerkhimija (Veitnam), Dow Chemical Company (United States), Equistar Chemicals LP (United States), ExxonMobil Chemical (United States), Shell Canada Ltd.(Canada), Chang Chun Plastics Co.Ltd.(Taiwan), Hi-Tech Spring Chem Ind (China), Jiangsu Evergreen New Material Technology (China), Jiangsu Xinhua Chemical (China), Kellin Chemical (Zhangjiagang) (China), Petrochina Jinzhou Pc (China), Shandong Dezhou Detain Chemical (China), Shandong Yuhuang Chemical (China), Taizhou Jianye Chemical (China), Yancheng Super Chemical Corp. (China), Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical (China) and Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan).

The rising investment in medical advancements, supported by infrastructural growth, and the increasing auto sales is expected to drive the demand for Global Isopropanol market in the coming years. Isopropanol is an isomer which is a colorless liquid having disinfectant properties. It is used in the manufacture of acetone and its derivatives and as a solvent. Topically, it is used as an antiseptic. Isopropyl Alcohol is an isomer of propyl alcohol with antibacterial properties. The chemical’s application for isopropyl acetate has been growing with the highest rate of about 2.65% per year

Market Drivers

Development of new chemicals to meet the growing demand for ingredients required by the cosmetic and personal care industry

Increasing use of Isopropyl alcohol as a solvent during the manufacturing process of cosmetic and personal care products

Rising Demand from End Use Industries for Isopropanol

Growing Investment in Infrastructure in Developing Countries.

Market Trend

Growing demand for Isopropanol in Asia Pacific countries surpassing North America and Europe

The increasing use of the compound as a biofuel

Increasing demand from paint and coating industry and automobile industry in APAC region.

Restraints

Price fluctuation of Isopropanol in recent years may hamper the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The demand for Isopropanol production is further expected to increase in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics segments, particularly in developing regions, such as China, India, etc. will provide an opportunity for the market players.

Challenges

Feedstock price volatility is posing a challenge for the market.

Type (Industrial grade, Pharmaceutical grade, Cosmetic grade, Electronic grade), Application (Cosmetic & Personal care, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage Industry, Paints & Coatings, Chemical, Others), On the Basis of Grade (Industrial grade, Pharmaceutical grade, Cosmetic grade, Electronic grade), End user (Cosmetic & Personal care, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage Industry, Paints & Coatings, Chemical, Others)

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Isopropanol Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Isopropanol market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Isopropanol Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Isopropanol

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Isopropanol Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Isopropanol market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Isopropanol Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Isopropanol Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

