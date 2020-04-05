Isostearyl Alcohol Market Price Analysis 2019-2026

The ‘ Isostearyl Alcohol market’ study Added by Market Study Report provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

market dynamics and provide recent updates and insights affecting various segments of the global isostearyl alcohol market. Isostearyl alcohol is a fatty alcohol or specialty alcohol that consists of 18 carbons in its molecular structure. It is also called isooctadecanol or isooctadecyl alcohol, and is derived from the reduction of isostearic acid. Isostearyl alcohol is used as an ingredient in personal care products and cosmetics owing to its viscosity boosting properties. Blends of isostearyl alcohol with other fatty alcohols are being widely used in personal care and cosmetics. The growing demand for isostearyl alcohol as an ingredient in personal care products as well as cosmetics (isostearyl alcohol is widely preferred as it prevents formation of crystals in personal care products) is expected to boost growth of the isostearyl alcohol market over the forecast period.

To understand and assess market dynamics accurately, the report is categorically divided into three sections – by application, by end use, and by region. By application, the market is segmented into emollient, glossing agent, solvent, dispersing agent, pigment binder, and others (thickening and stabilizing agent). By end use, the isostearyl alcohol market is segmented into personal care and cosmetics. The report provides in-depth analysis of the global isostearyl alcohol market in terms of market volume and market value across five key regions.

The report starts with a market overview of the global isostearyl alcohol market and provides a detailed analysis of the various market drivers, challenges, and trends. The report further focuses on market performance in terms of revenue share. The next few sections of the report analyze the global isostearyl alcohol market on the basis of application, end use, and regions; and present the forecast and market projections in terms of value for the period 2016–2024. The report evaluates the market on the basis of factors affecting the market; covering both the present scenario and future prospects. The report also focuses on the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, by application, and by end use for each of the five key regions; and carries out an impact analysis of the key drivers and restraints for each regional market.

Research Methodology

To deduce market volume size, captive consumption of isostearyl alcohol as well as traded isostearyl alcohol have been considered. To calculate market value size of captive consumption of isostearyl alcohol, the average production cost of isostearyl alcohol has been considered; while for calculating market revenue of traded isostearyl alcohol, merchant prices have been taken into consideration. The report considers various viewpoints based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by application, by end use, and by region; and qualitative inputs from industry experts have been taken into consideration to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual and expected consumption of isostearyl alcohol in the global isostearyl alcohol market over the forecast period. For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016.

The global isostearyl alcohol market report profiles key industry players in order to evaluate their strategies and recent business developments. This section of the report includes a dashboard view of leading companies operating in the global isostearyl alcohol market. Croda International Plc., Oleon N.V (Avril Group), Jarchem Industries Inc., and Nissan Chemicals America Corporation are some of the top producers of isostearyl alcohol profiled in this report.

The Isostearyl Alcohol market report enumerates quite some details about the factors impacting the industry, influence of technological developments on the vertical, risks, as well as the threats that substitutes present to the industry players. In addition, information about the changing preferences and needs of consumers in conjunction with the impact of the shifting dynamics of the economic and political scenario on the Isostearyl Alcohol market has also been acknowledged in the study.

