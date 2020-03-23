You are here

IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

Analysis of the Global IT-Enabled Healthcare Market

The presented global IT-Enabled Healthcare market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global IT-Enabled Healthcare market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the IT-Enabled Healthcare market:

  1. How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the IT-Enabled Healthcare market?
  2. Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies?
  3. What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market?
  4. Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players?
  5. What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global IT-Enabled Healthcare market into different market segments such as

Companies profiled in this report include McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, IMS Health Holdings Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., eHealth Technologies, E*HealthLine.Com Inc., AirStrip Technologies LP, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Systems Inc., AT&T Inc. and Apple Inc.

 
The global IT-enabled healthcare market is categorized into the following segments:
 
IT-enabled Healthcare Software Market, by Type
  • Healthcare System Applications
    • Administrative Information Systems (AIS)
    • Clinical Information Systems (CIS)
      • Electronic Medical Record (EMR)
      • Nursing Information Systems (NIS)
      • Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD)
      • Others (Medical Imaging and Surgery Training and so on)
    • Ancillary Information Systems (AIS)
      • Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)
      • Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
  • mHealth Applications
IT-enabled Healthcare Services Market, by Type
  • Tele-health
    • Healthcare Diagnostics
    • Remote Patient Monitoring
    • Healthcare Education
    • Others (Electronic prescribing software and online support)
  • mHealth
    • Solutions for Patients
      • Information and Reference Services
      • Monitoring Services
      • Diagnostic Services
      • Wellness Services
      • Treatment Services
      • Prevention Services
  • Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions
    • Emergency Response Services
    • Healthcare Practitioner Support
    • Healthcare Surveillance
IT-enabled Healthcare Market, by End-user
  • Public/Private Healthcare Institutions
  • Physicians
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Individuals
IT-enabled Healthcare Market, by Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World

 

Vital data enclosed in the report:

  • SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the IT-Enabled Healthcare market
  • Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions
  • Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market on the global scale
  • Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth
  • Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

