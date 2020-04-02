IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market. All findings and data on the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

segmented as follows:

By type

By deployment model

By end user

By vertical

By region

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

Software Bundled Software Individual Software Network Monitoring Server Monitoring Storage Monitoring Cloud Monitoring Application Monitoring Others Service Consulting Integration & Implementation Other Service



The service type segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 68.3% of the overall IT infrastructure monitoring market in 2015 in terms of revenue.

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of deployment type and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the deployment type, the market is segmented into:

On premise

Cloud/hosted

The cloud/hosted segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.1% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the on premise segment accounted for 69.8% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of end user and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The SMEs segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.5% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the large enterprises segment accounted for 73.0% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of vertical and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the vertical, the market is segmented into:

IT and Communication

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistic

Energy & Utility

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Government

The healthcare segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the BFSI segment accounted for 40.0% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market include Key players in the global IT infrastructure monitoring market include Centreon, CA Technologies, Splunk Inc., Nagios Enterprises, LLC, AppDynamics, Inc., ScienceLogic, Zabbix LLC., Spiceworks Inc., Datadog, Inc., SevOne, Inc., and PagerDuty, Inc..

IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market report highlights is as follows:

This IT Infrastructure Monitoring market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.

This IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.

The expected IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report

This IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.

