Juice Concentrates Market Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2026

Global juice concentrates market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing disposable income and rising popularity of non- alcoholic drinks are the factor for the market growth.

Global Juice Concentrates Market By Type (Fruit Juice Concentrates, Vegetable Juice Concentrates), Application (Beverages, Bakery Products, Confectionary, Jams & Spreads, Beverages, Dairy, Sauces & Soups), Ingredients (Single Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates, Multi-Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates), Form (Clear Concentrates, Powdered Concentrate, Frozen Concentrate), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Juice concentrates are fruit and vegetable juice from which most of the water has been removed. They are more affordable as compared to the normal juices. Removing water reduces bacterial growth which increases the shelf life of the product. To concentrate juice, whole fruit is thoroughly washed, rinsed, and squashed or mixed to make a pulp. Then the water is evaporated and extracted. They are very beneficial as they are rich in nutrients, and enhance skin health.

Archer Daniels Midland Company; Ingredion Incorporated; AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG; SunOpta; Diana Group; D�hler; SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients; Kanegrade Ltd.; Northwest Naturals.; Welch’s; Shimlahills.; LemonConcentrate S.L.; NAM VIET F&B; Iprona AG; Sunmet Juice Company; California Concentrate; W. K�NDIG & CIE AG; Jns Commodities & Specialities Private Limited.; NationalRaisin Company; Himalayan Food Park.; among others.

Market Drivers:

o Growing demand for convenience food & beverage products will drive the market growth

o Increasing health consciousness among population will accelerate the market

o Changing consumer preference in food habits will also enhance the market growth

o Rising popularity of natural sweeteners will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

o Rising demand for NFC juices will restrain the market growth

o Juice concentrates contain fructose which can cause harmful effects to the body; this factor will also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

o In April 2019, ITC Limited announced the launch of their three new variants of B Natural juice. These new variants consist of Himalayan Mixed Fruit, Dakshin Pink Guava, and Ratnagiri Alphonso. This launch will help them to increase their share in the juices and fruit beverages segment and will strengthen their position

o In April 2017, ITC Limited announced the launch of their B Natural range of fruit beverages B Natural 100% Pomegranate Juice. This new juice is produced directly from the pulp and contains no added sugar and preservatives. This launch will help the company to provide customer with healthy and nutritious products

Market Segmentations:

o Type

o Application

o Ingredients

o Geography

By Type

o Fruit Juice Concentrates

o Vegetable Juice Concentrates

By Application

o Beverages

o Bakery Products

o Confectionary

o Jams & Spreads

o Beverages

o Dairy

o Sauces & Soups

By Ingredients

o Single Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates

o Multi-Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates

By Form

o Clear Concentrates

o Powdered Concentrate

o Frozen Concentrate

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Juice Concentrates Market

Global juice concentrates market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of juice concentrates market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

