Kombucha Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Global Kombucha Market

By Type (Bacteria, Mold, Yeast, Others), By Flavor (Citrus, Apple, Coconut, Mango, Berries, Herbs and Spices, Flowers, Others.), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World).

Market Overview:

The Global Kombucha Market was valued at USD 0.74 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Kombucha is a health drink. It is made by mixing tea and sugar with microbial culture. This drink is available in many flavors to change the taste of the drink. Kombucha is one of the fastest selling drinks in the beverage market. It contains lot of strains of bacteria and yeasts. Increasing demand for healthy food and beverages is making this drink more popular across the globe.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Easier manufacturing tools.

1.2 High demand for healthy food and beverage products.

1.3 Increasing health awareness.

1.4 High consumption of alcoholic beverages.

1.5 Major change in lifestyle of human beings.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Time consuming for regular approval

2.2 Quick usage of micro-organisms

2.3 Very high inventory costs.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Kombucha is segmented on the basis of Type, Flavor and Region.

1. By Type :

1.1 Bacteria

1.2 Mold

1.3 Yeast

1.4 Others

2. By Flavor:

2.1 Citrus

2.2 Apple, Coconut, and Mango

2.3 Berries

2.4 Herbs & Spices

2.5 Flowers

2.6 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Rest of World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Buchi Kombucha

2. Townshend’s Tea Company

3. Cell – Nique Corporation

4. Humm Kombucha LLC

5. Gt’s Kombucha

6. Revive Kombucha

7. Hain Celestial Group

8. Reed’s Inc.

9. Kevita, Inc.

10. Red Bull GmbH

11. Kombucha Wonder Drink

12. Nesalla Kombucha

13. Kosmic Kombucha

14. Makana Beverages Inc.

15. Live Soda Kombucha

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

