Laboratory Filtration Equipment and Supplies Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2019-2027

XploreMR offers a 9-year forecast for the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market between 2019 and 2027. This study demonstrates the global laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market dynamics and trends across different regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and the future status of the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market over the forecast period. The popularity of laboratory filtration equipment and supplies is increasing due to the adoption of laboratory filtration equipment and supplies for increasing research and production at the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

This laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market research report provides a detailed analysis of the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market and offers insights about the various factors influencing the market. This study of laboratory filtration equipment and supplies provides a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The laboratory filtration equipment and supplies report segregates the market based on product type, end users as well as across different regions worldwide.

The laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market report starts with an overview of the global laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market in terms of value. In addition, this section of the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies report includes the analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints that are influencing the market. The impact analysis of the key drivers and restraints of the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market are included in this report to provide clients crystal-clear decision-making insights. The global laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market is estimated to witness a single-digit CAGR in terms of value and volume, owing to which it is expected to reach US$ 2.1 Bn by 2027.

Increasing preference for laboratory automation in conducting research processes and creating the suitable raw materials required for conducting research at laboratories is one of the prime factors fuelling the growth of laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market. Industries are adopting laboratory filtration equipment and supplies for performing advanced research. End users are using laboratory filtration equipment and supplies for different applications, which include analytical sample preparation, clarification, buffer exchange and others. From the past few years, the manufacturers of laboratory filtration equipment and supplies are facing increasing demand for such equipment as these systems are able to conduct sample concentration, sample purification and others. Research centres are using laboratory filtration equipment and supplies for their unique properties such as cross-flow membrane filtration technology as the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies are one of the prime method to perform such functions.

The laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market is dominated by leading players in terms of revenue generation as well as product offerings. Leading players in laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market are following the strategies such as product innovation, acquisition and others. Merck Millipore is one of the leaders in the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market and this company follows the strategy of acquisitions to sustain in the global laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market. For example, in November 2015, Merck Millipore completed the acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich, which is a one of the leading providers of laboratory filtration equipment and supplies. Through this acquisition, the company is expanding its product portfolio and regional footprint.

On the basis of product type, the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market is segmented considering the types in which laboratory filtration equipment and supplies are available as well as areas where they can be used. Based on product type, the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, vacuum filtration and accessories. Industries are using different types of products for different purposed and as per their requirements. Form the product type segment, the ultrafiltration segment of the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. This trend is observed due to increasing application of ultrafiltration laboratory filtration equipment and supplies in the water treatment and processing at the industrial level.

On the basis of end user, the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market is segmented into segmented food & beverage companies, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospital & diagnostic laboratories and academic & research institutes. Considering the demand for laboratory filtration equipment and supplies, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to register significant CAGR growth rate. The increasing need for ensuring drugs safety and performing filtration on ingredients of process the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies are used. This trend is significantly fuelling the demand for laboratory filtration equipment and supplies.

The next section in laboratory filtration equipment and supplies report highlights a detailed analysis of the market across various countries. It provides a market outlook for 2019–2027, and sets the forecast within the context of the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market, which includes the latest developments and offerings. This study discusses the key trends within countries that are contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers influence the market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Russia, U.K. & the rest of Europe), Japan, APEJ (China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore & the rest of APEJ) and MEA (GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa & the rest of MEA).

The laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of these devices across various regions globally for the period 2019–2027. We have considered 2017 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months. The forecast presented in the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market report assesses the total revenue by value across the market. To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types and vertical analysis based on technology trends in laboratory filtration equipment and supplies.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market and to identify the right opportunities present in the market.

In the final section of the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies portfolio and key differentiators. This section of the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies report is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies value chain and the potential players for the same. The laboratory filtration equipment and supplies report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the market. The detailed profiles of the providers of laboratory filtration equipment and supplies are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the laboratory filtration equipment and supplies market.

Laboratory Filtration Equipment and Supplies Market: Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Microfiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Vacuum Filtration

Accessories

End User

Food & Beverage Companies

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Key Regions Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Russia

France

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Japan

APEJ

China

India

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Pall Corporation

Merck Millipore

Sartorius Group

3M Company

GE Healthcare

Sartorius

MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG

Synder Filtration, Inc.

AMD Manufacturing Inc.

Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd.

GEA Filtration

