Large Power Transformers Market – Survey on Consumption Benefits 2027

In 2018, the market size of Large Power Transformers Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Large Power Transformers . This report studies the global market size of Large Power Transformers , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Large Power Transformers Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Large Power Transformers history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018. In global Large Power Transformers market, the following companies are covered: The report segments the market on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW), and estimated in terms of volume (Unit shipment) and revenue (USD Billion). In addition, the report segments the market based on power rating into 100 MVA to 500 MVA large power transformers, 501 MVA to 800 MVA large power transformers and 801 MVA to 1200 MVA large power transformers. Each power rating segment has also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of volume (Unit shipment) and revenue (USD Billion).

Asia Pacific and Rest of the World economies are expected to be the most attractive and fastest growing regions. The growth of the global large power transformers market is attributed to the increasing demand for electricity in both the mature and emerging economies of the world. Increasing industrialization and modernization is enhancing the demand for large power transformers globally. Most widely used large power transformers globally are the segment with power rating 100 MVA to 500 MVA. This segment is expected to constantly dominate the global large power transformers market during the forecast period. large power transformers between the power ratings of 801 MVA and 1200 MVA are expected to be used for HVDC and UHVDC power generation in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions on account of rising energy demands in these regions in the near future.

The governments across the world are undertaking initiatives to modernize the existing power grids and install technologically enhanced power transformers. The initiatives adopted by the European nations for the deployment of green transformers is also providing substantial positive shift to the global large power transformers market. However, the market also encounters certain economic restraints such as the volatility of the raw material prices in the international markets.

For better understanding of the global large power transformers market, we have given detailed analysis of the PESTLE and value chain. Moreover, a detailed Porter’s five forces analysis has been given for a better understanding of the intensity of competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises of a market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness. Awareness about the low carbon emission transformers is growing worldwide and offer growth opportunities in the future. Smart grids and smart networks are also enhancing the market opportunities for the large power transformers market during the forecast period.

The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of power transformers. Major market participants profiled in this report include ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Siemens AG, GE Co, Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and TBEA Co. Ltd. among others.

Large Power Transformers Market: Power Rating Analysis

100 MVA to 500 MVA

501 MVA to 800 MVA

801 MVA to 1200 MVA

Large Power Transformers Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

