Laryngoscopes Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2026 | Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Welch Allyn, Ambu A/S., HOYA Corporation, Stryker, Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH, Fujifilm Corporation, Medtronic

Global laryngoscopes market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Laryngoscopy is used in the visualization and examination of larynx. A laryngoscope is a device which is composed of blades, light source and handle. The fiber optic light source is used in illumination and visualization of the internal laryngeal inlet under direct vision or line of sight facilitating the placement of a tracheal tube beyond the vocal cords. The laryngoscopy procedure is categorized into two forms such as direct laryngoscopy and indirect laryngoscopy. In direct laryngoscopy, the laryngoscopes blades are used for the direct visualization of the patient’s tracheal opening and glottic opening by the laryngoscopist.

Segmentation: Global Laryngoscopes Market

Global laryngoscopes market is segmented into five notable segments which are based on the type, visualization system, application, accessories and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into rigid and flexible. Flexible segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In September 2016, Olympus Corporation declared that big-screen surgery will be available for ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeons with 4K UHD (ultra-high definition). This will help Olympus to provide a range of comprehensive solutions to its.

On the basis of visualization system, the market is segmented into video laryngoscopes and fiber laryngoscopes. Video laryngoscopes is further segmented into channeled video laryngoscopes and un-channeled video laryngoscopes based on the types. Video laryngoscopes segment is dominating the market with the highest market share and fiber laryngoscopes segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In February 2018, Dilon Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) announced the launch of CoPilot VL+ video laryngoscope. The product CoPilot VL+ video laryngoscope provides the optimal view with the LED display of the airway when placed in the breathing tubes.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostic and surgical. Diagnostic segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In October 2017, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) announced the availability of the BD MAX MDR-TB panel, which will help to diagnose tuberculosis and multi-drug resistant TB. Company will gain a specific advancement in their profile as it would be an easy measure for the diagnosis.

On the basis of accessories, the market is segmented into into handles, blades, fibre bundles, shell and caps, sets & kits, cytology brush, bulbs, battery holders, bags and others. Handles are further segmented into conventional handles, fiber optic handles, LED handles. Based on types, blades are further divided into reusable blades and disposable blades. Blades segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In October 2016, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG launched new endoscopic NIR/ICG fluorescence imaging system to enhance minimally invasive surgery techniques. It will help KARL STORZ to provide surgeons a simpler solution to perform minimally invasive surgery using standard endoscopic visible light as well as an enhanced visual assessment of vessels, blood flow and related tissue perfusion, using near-infrared (NIR) imaging and will help to have a strong market presence.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory centers, surgical centers and others. Hospitals segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In April 2018, PENTAX Medical (U.S.) announced the launch of J10 Series Video Naso-Pharyngo-Laryngoscope and DEFINA EPK-3000 Video Processor. The product is designed with the UltraSlim HD (VNL8-J10), Slim HD (VNL11-J10) and therapeutic HD (VNL15-J10) providing high quality images of the airways to the clinicians.



