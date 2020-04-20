Latest Brokerage Rating:: YETI Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: YETI)

On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, YETI Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: YETI) closed at $35.7 in the latest trading session, marking a 4.23% move from the prior day.

The overall total volume in the last trading session was 4819458 shares while it’s while its relative trading volume is 3.25.

The price target set for the stock is $38.92. The beta factor is 0. A stock with a beta more than 1 means high volatile and less than 1 means low volatile.

The RSI index is largely used by traders on a 14.0-day time period and is evaluated on a range from 0.0 to 100.00, along with both high and low volumes marked at 70.00 and 30.00, correspondingly. Both the shorter and longer timeframes are used by the traders for shorter and longer purposes.

It further adds high and low ranges like from 80.00 to 20.00 and from 90.00 to 10.00. This trend takes place less repeatedly. However, it represents stronger momentum in the market. In the meantime, the YETI Holdings, Inc.’s 14-day RSI was settled at 65.16. All in all, the trends of the stock market were shifting slowly but surely. The company runs an ROE of roughly 131.1%.

Analyst Views:

Notable Experts have a mean recommendation of 1.8 on this stock. This is based on a 1-5 numeric scale where Rating Scale: 1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell.

Some Important Factors:

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) recently closed with fall of 6.89% to its 20-Day “SMA”. This short time frame picture represents a downward movement of current price over average price of last 20 days. 50-day “SMA” is more useful at showing position trading trends lasting 50 days. Shares of YETI moved with change of 11.78% to its 50-day Moving average. YETI stock price revealed pessimistic move of 17.56% comparing average price of last 200 days.

Historical Performances to Consider:

The YETI Holdings, Inc.’s performances for Monthly, weekly, half-yearly, quarterly & year-to-date are discussed below:-

Weekly performance of stock is 42% .

Monthly performance of stock is 85%.

The quarterly performance of the stock is 02% , while the half-yearly performance is 10.59% .

Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 65% over the year to date.

Most Important details of YETI Holdings, Inc. ( EPS):

EPS in next five year years is expected to touch 11.5% while EPS growth in past 5 year was 51.5% along with sales growth of 54% in the last five years. EPS growth in next year is estimated to reach 19.16% while EPS growth estimate for this year is set at 173.7%.