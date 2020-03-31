Latest Innovations in Advanced Vehicle Refinish Paint Market that will Drive the Growth of Industry
The global Vehicle Refinish Paint market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Vehicle Refinish Paint market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Vehicle Refinish Paint market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Vehicle Refinish Paint market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Vehicle Refinish Paint market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Vehicle Refinish Paint market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Vehicle Refinish Paint market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Vehicle Refinish Paint market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
Axalta Coating Systems
PPG Industries
BASF
Akzonobel
Sherwin-Williams
3M
Kansai Paint
Nippon Paint
KCC
Donglai Coating
Noroo Paint & Coatings
Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coatings
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Resin
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Acrylic
Others
By Technology
Solventborne
Waterborne
Powder
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
LCV
Truck
Bus
