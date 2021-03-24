Latest Trending Report on WI-FI Chipset Market 2020 with high CAGR of 5.2% In Coming Years with Focusing Key players like Intel Corporation, QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES

Global Wi-Fi chipset market is projected to register a substantial of 5.2% CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Years considered for providing market size 2019–2026 Base year considered 2018 Forecast period 2020–2026 Forecast units Value (USD) in million/billion Segments covered Product, Service, and Vertical Regions covered North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW Companies covered Intel Corporation, QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Altair Semiconductor, Broadcom, Celeno Communications, STMicroelectronics, MediaTek Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, PERASO TECHNOLOGIES INC., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Global WI-FI Chipset Market By Devices (Smartphones, Connected Home Devices, Access Point Equipment, PCs, Tablets, Others), Band (Single Band, Dual Band, Tri Band), Wi-Fi Standard (802.11n, 802.11ac, Wave 2, 802.11ac, Wave 1, 802.11ax, 802.11ad, 802.11ay, 802.11b, 802.11g, Others), MIMO Configuration (MU-MIMO, 4×4 MU-MIMO, 8×8 MU-MIMO, SU-MIMO, 3×3 MU-MIMO, 2×2 MU-MIMO, 1×1 MU-MIMO)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the WI-FI CHIPSET market.

Product Launch

In April 2019, Qualcomm launched Snapdragon 730, 730G and 665 chipsets with high-end features. As 730G is used for gaming whereas, 600-series chipsets offers upgradation in performance, gaming, AI, and camera. The 665 chipset provides up to 2x faster AI on-device as compared to predecessor. This chipsets help in advancement in technology as well as it fastens the processors. The new chipset helps to increase the company’s sales.

In February 2019, Qualcomm launched QCA6390 Chipset which is comprised of 1.8 Gbps with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity along with BlueTooth 5.1 version as the chip is built on a 14FF CMOS process. The device features target Wake-Up Time, which makes the devices to wake earlier and even utilize less power also in order to support multiple devices. Qualcomm silicon helps customers to host equipment by saving 50% less energy as compared to alternatives. It 186 Global WI-FI Chipset Market – Industry Trends Forecast to 2026 will help in generating more customers as well as increase the company’s sale.

Research Methodology: Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Wi-Fi chipset Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Wi-Fi chipset Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Wi-Fi chipset Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Wi-Fi chipset Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Wi-Fi chipset Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi chipset Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Wi-Fi chipset Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Wi-Fi chipset by Countries

