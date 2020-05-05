Latest Update 2020: Foam Glass Market 2020 by Top Manufacturers:Pittsburgh Corning, Aeroaggregates LLC, Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology

Foam glass market is mainly driven by the growing demand for various applications in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil. Foam glass is primarily being used across petroleum, chemicals, refrigeration, defense, and other industries.

Global Foam Glass market report provides an exclusive coverage which has been provided for market drivers and challenges & opportunities for a country-level market in the respective regional segments. The report comprises a competitive analysis of the key players functioning in the market and covers in-depth data related to the competitive landscape of the market and the recent strategies & products that will assist or affect the market in the coming years.

Foam Glass Market Segmentations

By Type: Black Foam Glass, White Foam Glass and Others (Multicolor)

By Applications: Cryogenic Systems, Heat Transfer Fluid Systems, Chemical Processing Systems, Commercial Piping and Building, and Others.

In 2018, the global Foam Glass market was valued at US$ 1,180.2 Mn. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the global Foam Glass market are Pittsburgh Corning Corporation, Aeroaggregates LLC, Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Co., Ltd., Anhui Huichang New Material Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Zhenshen Insulation Technology Corp. Ltd., Misapor A.G., GLAPOR Werk Mitterteich GmbH, Uusioaines Oy, REFAGLASS, and others. To expand the market, the majority of vendors are adopting new technologies and product launches in order to gain competitive advantage in the global market.

Key Findings

Cryogenic Systems is witnessing growth due to its increasing demand across the power & energy sector, coupled with rapid growing industrialization.

North America and Europe are leading the foam glass market

Region Insight

North America and Europe are leading the foam glass market with the quick adoption of the latest technologies and by implementing them in various sectors. Europe is dominating the global foam glass market with 41.6% of market share in the year 2018 and is expected to witness same growth trends during the forecast period also. Asia pacific is growing with the highest CAGR in the global Foam Glass market, owing to its huge demand in the construction sector and rising awareness programs in industries regarding the advantages of foam glass. The Middle East and Africa are expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered

What is the market value of the overall Foam Glass market and its segments?

What is the market value at the regional and country level?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the Foam Glass market?

Which is the largest sub-segment in each segment in the scope of the study?

What are the attractive segments and geographies to invest in?

What are the macroeconomic indicators impacting the country’s dynamics?

Which are the major players present in each region and their key strategies?

