Latin America Antivirus Software Market 2020: Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Revenue, Key-Companies, Types, Applications and Forecast Till 2025

The report’s authors used easy-to-understand language and complex statistical images, but provided detailed information and data on the global Latin America Antivirus Software market. This report provides players with useful information and suggests result-based ideas to give them a competitive advantage in the global Latin America Antivirus Software market. Show how other players compete in the global Latin America Antivirus Software market and explain the strategies you use to differentiate yourself from other participants.

Hence, on increasing the use of the internet, the threat of malware attack is very high. Whereas the antivirus software is not protecting the system from different types of malware attack and helps in preventing the important level of intrusions by using real-time scanning.

In the year 2018, the Latin America Antivirus Software Market size valued at around USD 340.0 Mn and is projected to increase the growth of the market by around USD 204.5 Mn. However, large scale internet penetration and increased ownership of devices such as tablets and smartphones are contributing towards increased cyber-attacks and is therefore projected to boost growth of Latin America Antivirus Software Market. Growth in the consciousness of consumers about the significance of cybersecurity within the enterprises and individual capacity are also driving the growth of Latin America Antivirus software industry. Even though the region of Latin America is accounting for a little percentage of cybercrime, an increase in the use of the internet is leading towards the consequent cyber-attacks in the region.

Use of the internet in Latin America is rapidly increasing than other parts of the world. Due to the increase in the use of the internet, the occurrence of cybercrime has increased. Thus, the significant growth in the mobile malware, Trojans, data breaches and different online threats is observed in Latin America. Around 90% of the users of the Internet in the region of Latin America are very active on social networking platforms and regions of Latin America. An active social media presence is said to be a large contributor towards cybercrime, thus shaping growth of Latin America antivirus software industry.

Mobile devices are thriving as the method for accessing the internet and social media. Even, the growth of mobile devices in a different region is very obvious from the fact that around half of the transactions are happening through mobile phones. Many of the Latin Americans are demanding the users of social media posing to several threats. Thus, applications like Twitter and Facebook are becoming the main outlet for purchasing and transferring the techniques of phishing, malware and different malicious software.

Some of the key players in the Latin America antivirus software market are McAfee, Inc., AVAST Software a.s., ESET, Bitdefender, Malwarebytes, Kaspersky lab, Cylance Inc., Symantec Corporation, Webroot Software, Inc., and Safer-Networking Ltd.

Segment Overview of Latin America Antivirus Software Market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Individual

Enterprise

Device Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Laptops

Desktops

Mobile Phones & Tablets

Country Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

The study on the Latin America antivirus software market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities which are affecting the market.

The study covers the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segment such as application, device, and country.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

