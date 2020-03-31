Learn details of the Advances in Paraxylene Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2026

The global Paraxylene market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Paraxylene market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Paraxylene market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Paraxylene across various industries.

The Paraxylene market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes an outline of the market share of key companies in the global paraxylene market. Market share of companies has been derived based on production by manufacturers of paraxylene. Key market players profiled in the study include BP plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, S-Oil Corporation, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Jurong Aromatics Corporation, CNOOC Limited, Lotte Chemical Corporation, and BASF SE. Profiles of key players include vital parameters such as financial overview, business strategy, company overview, and current developments.

The report segments the global paraxylene market as follows:

Paraxylene Market – Application Analysis

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

Others (solvents, etc.)

Paraxylene Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of EU

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The Paraxylene market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

