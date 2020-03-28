LED Retrofit Market Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Applications, & Manufacturers and Forecasts

LED Retrofit Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for LED Retrofit is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the LED Retrofit in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

LED Retrofit Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well established players of the market including Philips Lighting Holdings B.V., OSRAM Licht Group, Fulham Co., Inc., Tridonic, Eaton, General Electric Company, and Cree Inc. among others. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating novel LED retrofit lights. For instance,in December 2017, Cree Inc. launched XLamp XD16, an extreme density LED which provides five and a half times higher lumen density as compared to its previous LED solutions, which is suggested to have a positive impact on its LED retrofit offerings. Additionally, in October 2017, Tridonic announced the launch of its LLE AC G1 module, a single-component solution tailored to linear luminaire. The integrated electronics, self-cooling, lighting technology and a packet of mounting accessories makes it a prominent retrofit option.

Global LED Retrofit Market

Global LED Retrofit Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Global LED RetrofitMarket, by Type

Indoor

Outdoor

Global LED Retrofit Market, by Functionality

Dimmable

Non-dimmable

Global LED RetrofitMarket, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



