Leukapheresis Market is a Booming Market Growing by 2026 with Top Key Players: Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo BCT Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Macopharma, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, HemaCare

The global leukapheresis market key players include Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo BCT Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Macopharma, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, HemaCare, Caltag Medsystem Ltd, AllCells, StemExpress, PPA, Key Biologics LLC, ZenBio Inc., Precision for Medicine Inc., BioIVT, Digital Pharmacist Inc., Lmb Technologie GmbH, Grifols, S.A, Bioelettronica and Kaneka Pharma Europe NV.

The global leukapheresis market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 19.9 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 36.1 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the growing number of blood donations and rising demand for leukopaks.

Leukapheresis is a procedure used for separating white blood cells from a sample of blood. It can be performed to reduce the count of very high white blood cell, to attain cells for various research purposes and to obtain autologous blood cells for further transplant back into patient. It is a type of apheresis, used for separating out a particular constituent of blood and to return the remaining part back to the circulation.

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of leukemia has improved the market growth

Increasing use of leukapheresis in pediatric patients is a major market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of therapeutic leukapheresis and leukopaks is acting as a major restraint for the market

Stringent recruitment criteria for donor act as a major factor hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Leukapheresis Market

By Type Leukapheresis Devices Apheresis Devices Leukapheresis Columns & Cell Separators Leukoreduction Filters Leukapheresis Disposables

By Application Research Applications Therapeutic Applications

By End User Blood Component Providers and Blood Centers Academic and Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Hospitals and Transfusion Centers



