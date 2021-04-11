LiDAR Market 2020 Global Analysis, Research, Review, Applications and Forecast to 2025

One of the major factor driving the LiDAR market growth across the globe is rising usage of LiDAR in mining applications. In addition, LiDAR enables mine operators by assisting them with the planning of mining as well as assessment of slope stability. Moreover, rising investments in power generation sector is anticipated to boost the market growth in upcoming. On the other hand, relatively higher cost of LiDAR for the analysis of the applications, coupled with the lack of awareness about the technology, is one of the major restraint towards market growth.

The global market of LiDAR has been segmented by different product type, components, application, end user industries and geography. Further, product type segment of the market has been sub-divided into static or terrestrial, mobile, aerial and short. Likewise, components segment of the global LiDAR market has been sub-segmented into inertial navigation system, laser scanner, GPS receiver and camera and micro-electro-mechanical system.

Furthermore, application segment of the market is bifurcated into seismology, corridor mapping and exploration & detection purpose. Similarly, end-user industry segment of the LiDAR market is divided into civil engineering, defense & aerospace, forestry & agriculture, archaeology, mining industry and transportation.

Geographically, global LiDAR market is divided into several key regions covering Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. The market of North America region is probable of registering a substantial growth in the market, due to rising adoption of certain government regulations as well as making installation of certain technologies for automotive safety both in lightweight and heavyweight vehicles compulsory.

Some of the key players in the competitive land scape of the LiDAR market across the globe include Teledyne Optech Inc., Faro Technologies Inc., Quantum Spatial Inc., Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., Trimble Inc., Sick AG, Geokno, RIEGL USA, YellowScan and Leica Geosystems Holdings AG. Moreover, prominent players in the market are concentrating over upgrading their products in order to satisfy the growing demand in the developing markets.

Key segment of the global LiDAR market include:

Product Type Segment

Terrestrial / Static

Aerial

Mobile

Short-range

Application Segment

Corridor mapping

Seismology

Exploration and detection

Others

Laser

LiDAR

Inertial navigation system

Camera

Gps/Gnss receiver

Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS)

End-User industry Segment

Defense and aerospace

Civil Engineering

Archaeology

Forestry and Agriculture

Mining Industry

Transportation

Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

blades

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global LiDAR Market’:

– Analyzes about LiDAR market forecasts as well as LiDAR market trends market over the forecast spell (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including product type, components, application, end user industries and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

