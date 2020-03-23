Life Science Analytics Value Projected to Expand by 2019-2029
By Market Players:
Competitive Dynamics
Accenture PLC, SAS Institute, Inc., IBM Corporation, MaxisIT, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Wipro Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, SAP SE, Take Solutions, Inc., IQVIA (Quintiles, Inc.), and SCIOInspire, Corp. (Scio Health Analytics) are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been provided as part of company profiling.
The global life science analytics market is segmented as below:
Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Type
- Descriptive
- Predictive
- Prescriptive
Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Component
- Software
- On-premise
- On-demand
- Services
- Professional
- Managed
Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Application
- Clinical and Preclinical Trials
- Research and Development
- Regulatory Compliance
- Sales and Marketing
- Supply Chain Management
Global Life Science Analytics Market, by End-user
- Medical Device Companies
- Biomedical Companies
- Laboratory and Pharmaceutical Companies
Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
