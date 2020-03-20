Light Engine Market Intelligence Report Includes Market Dynamic, Product, Application 2019-2027

The global Light Engine market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Light Engine market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

Global Light Engine market

Competitive Dynamics

The report profiles well-established players including Philips Lighting Holdings B.V., OSRAM Licht Group, Fulham Co., Inc., Tridonic, MaxLite, Inc., General Electric Company, Thomas Research Products, Fusion Optix, Inc., RS Components Pty Ltd., and Cree Inc. These players are at the forefront of innovations in the light engine market. For instance, in December 2017, Cree Inc. launched XLamp XD16, an extreme density LED that provides five and a half times higher lumen density as compared to its previous LED solutions, which is suggested to have a positive impact on its light engine offerings. Furthermore, in June 2017, Osram Licht Group acquired LED Engin, a provider of LED emitters, optics, and light engines, to enhance its current light engines offerings. Additionally, in May 2017, Tridonic discussed plans to form industry standards for ‘IoT-ready’ light fixtures along with DesignLights Consortium, a lighting solutions company and Enlighted, an IoT solutions company. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the expansion of its LED based solutions, which can have a significant impact on the expansion of its light engine offerings.

Global Light Engine Market

Global Light Engine Market,, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Global Light Engine Market,, by Form

Flexible

Rigid Linear Round Others



Global Light Engine Market,, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region.

