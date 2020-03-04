Light Engine Market Trends 2019-2028
By Market Players:
Competitive Dynamics
The report profiles well-established players including Philips Lighting Holdings B.V., OSRAM Licht Group, Fulham Co., Inc., Tridonic, MaxLite, Inc., General Electric Company, Thomas Research Products, Fusion Optix, Inc., RS Components Pty Ltd., and Cree Inc. These players are at the forefront of innovations in the light engine market. For instance, in December 2017, Cree Inc. launched XLamp XD16, an extreme density LED that provides five and a half times higher lumen density as compared to its previous LED solutions, which is suggested to have a positive impact on its light engine offerings. Furthermore, in June 2017, Osram Licht Group acquired LED Engin, a provider of LED emitters, optics, and light engines, to enhance its current light engines offerings. Additionally, in May 2017, Tridonic discussed plans to form industry standards for ‘IoT-ready’ light fixtures along with DesignLights Consortium, a lighting solutions company and Enlighted, an IoT solutions company. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the expansion of its LED based solutions, which can have a significant impact on the expansion of its light engine offerings.
Global Light Engine Market
Global Light Engine Market,, by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Others
Global Light Engine Market,, by Form
- Flexible
- Rigid
- Linear
- Round
- Others
Global Light Engine Market,, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The U.K
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
