Lighting Fixtures Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2019-2028

the report segments the market based on the product type, which include ceiling, pendant and chandelier, wall mounted, recessed, portable, high bay and low bay, and others. Others product type segment includes emergency lighting, track, lighting and fan. It also segments the market on the basis of application as industrial and commercial, residential, outdoor, architectural and others. Others application segment include automotive, aerospace and machinery. All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography.

For better understanding of the lighting fixtures market, we have given key market trends. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. The key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and the recent developments in the field of lighting fixtures. Major market participants profiled in this report include Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Cooper Lighting, LLC (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Hubbell Lighting, Inc. (U.S.) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) among others.

Global Lighting Fixtures Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East Africa



Global Lighting Fixtures Market: By Product Type

Ceiling, Pendant and Chandelier

Wall Mounted

Recessed

Portable

High Bay and Low Bay

Others (Emergency Lighting, Track Lighting and Fan)

Global Lighting Fixtures Market: By Application

Industrial and Commercial

Residential

Outdoor

Architectural

Others (Automotive, Aerospace and Machinery)

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

