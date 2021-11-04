Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market: Global Analysis by Types, New Technologies, Advancements, Key-Players, Business Opportunities By 2025

The market for linear alkylbenzene sulfonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for dishwashing liquids and other household cleaning products is expected to stimulate market growth. This is because LAS is widely used as an anionic surfactant in cleaning products.

– The environment-friendly bio-degradable nature of LAS is also expected to drive the market.

– The increasing demand for eco-friendly surfactants is also expected to boost the market growth.

– Asia-Pacific accounts for the major market share followed by Europe and North America.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311154

Key Market Trends

Industrial Cleaners to Dominate the Market

– The most widely used categories of surfactants in industrial cleaning applications are linear alkylbenzene sulphonates (LAS), alkyl phenol ethoxylates (APE), and alkyl ethoxylate (AE); together they account for more than 50% of the total share.

– Industry cleaning activities generally include industrial manufacturing process and heavy-duty soil removal process.

– LAS surfactants in industry cleaning are used mainly as auxiliary cleaning agents, in which majority of the cleaning is done by other parameters, such as alkalinity, temperature, pressure of water, and chemical cleaning agents.

– LAS surfactants are included in industry cleaning for other purposes, such as foam control, bactericidal application, rinseability, and emulsification, among others.

– LAS surfactants are used in industry cleaning primarily for hard surface cleaning and metal cleaning.

– Industrial cleaning is the third-largest application segment for surfactants globally, and is expected to witness a steady growth rate over the forecast period.

United States to Dominate the North America Region

– The United States is the largest consumer of LAB in the region.

– Owing to the growing personal care industry, the usage of surfactants has increased over the past few years, which is expected to further increase the demand for LAB over the forecast period.

– The US soap and detergent industry includes around 630 establishments (single- and multi-location companies), with a combined annual revenue of about USD 25 billion.

– The United States is the leading country in terms of revenue generated through the household cleaners segment. As per Statista estimates, the revenue in the household cleaners segment amounted to USD 5,610 million in the recent past. The growing household cleaners segment is one of the major growth drivers for the LAB market in the country.

– In the laundry care segment, technological innovations, most notably in liquid tablet detergents and scent boosters, continued to be the principal drivers for the US laundry care industry. Such innovations are further expected to boost the demand for LAB in the coming years.

– Overall, the market for LAB in the country is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

LAS market is moderately consolidated with a few players occupying a major share of the market. Some of the key players include BASF SE, Stepan Company, Hansa Group SA, and Croda international Plc, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Croda International Plc

– Bodal Chemicals Ltd.

– Stepan Company

– BASF SE

– Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

– Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd

– Clariant

– Hansa Group AG

– Kao Corporation

– Formosan Union Chemical Corp

– CEPSA Quimica SA

– Desmet Ballestra

– Sasol

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/linear-alkylbenzene-sulfonate-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Dish Washing Liquid in Asia-Pacific Region

4.1.2 Growing prominence as a substitute for Dodecylbenzene Sulfonates owing to Biodegradability

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Household Detergents and Cleaners

5.1.2 Industrial Cleaners

5.1.3 Personal Care Products

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.2.1.6 ASEAN Countries

5.2.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Rest of North America

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Croda International Plc

6.4.2 Bodal Chemicals Ltd.

6.4.3 Stepan Company

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.6 Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd

6.4.7 Clariant

6.4.8 Hansa Group AG

6.4.9 Kao Corporation

6.4.10 Formosan Union Chemical Corp

6.4.11 CEPSA Quimica SA

6.4.12 Desmet Ballestra

6.4.13 Sasol

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rise in Demand for Personal Care Products in Developing Countries

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311154

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155