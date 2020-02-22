Lithium-ion Battery Market Research 2020-2025: Global Industry Top Players (A123 Systems, LLC., BAK Group, BYD Company Ltd., and GS Yuasa Corporation)

Lithium-ion Battery Market Research 2020: Global Industry Demand, Application, Technology and Growth Analysis

The Global Lithium-ion Battery market is accounted for $29.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $139.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.7%. Booming market for electrical vehicles, rapid technological advancements, and increasing demand from smart devices are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. In addition, encouraging government regulations to utilize batteries in order to reduce pollution, growing adoption in various industries are the some other factors bolstering the market growth. However, safety concerns regarding overheating, lack of charging stations are restricting the market growth.

Based on products, Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are expected to witness substantial growth rate owing to its better performance in stationary and portable applications. Besides, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC) segment is projected to register commendable growth rate driven by increasing adoption in electric vehicles and cost efficiency. North America is anticipated to hold lucrative market share for Lithium-ion Battery, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a faster pace. Rapid industrialization, increasing demand from automotive industries and huge investments by key players in emerging countries such as China and India are the factors favoring the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players in Lithium-ion Battery market include A123 Systems, LLC., BAK Group, BYD Company Ltd., GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., LG Chem, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Saft Groupe SA, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Valence Technology, Inc., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), Energus Power Solutions, Ltd, and Roofer Technology Co. Ltd.

Components Covered:

Anode

Cathode

Electrolytic Solution

Other Components

Products Covered:

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Power Capacities Covered:

More Than 60,000 mAh

10,000 mAh to 60,000 mAh

3,000 mAh to 10,000 mAh

0 to 3,000 mAh

Verticals Covered:

Medical

Energy storage system

Marine

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Other Verticals

