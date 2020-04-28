LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING Market Is Booming Worldwide | Umicore, Glencore, Retriev Technologies, Raw Materials Company (RMC)

The ‘ LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

In the LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING Market, some of the major companies are:

Umicore

Glencore

Retriev Technologies

Raw Materials Company (RMC)

International Metals Reclamation Company (INMETCO)

Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT)

American Manganese (AMI)

Sitrasa

TES-AMM

Li-Cycle Technology

LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING Market: Insights

Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is valued approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.1 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Lithium ion batteries are used in vast quantities in electronic and household devices. These batteries are widely used in end use industries owing to its high energy density, high voltages and low weight to volume ratio. These batteries have an expected lifespan of 3-5 years, with the increasing usage in end use industries, large waste stream of lithium ion battery is being generated. Lithium ion batteries contain toxic and flammable components, as well as valuable metals such as Li, Ni. For these reasons, there are benefits to recycling used LIBs, instead of disposal in landfills. In addition, improper methods of recycling and disposing of the battery result in contamination of the ground water, as lead and sulphuric acid get seeped into the soil. Again, if the batteries are disposed in rivers, lakes, streams and others, the hazardous components lead and sulphuric acid can threaten aquatic life. Thus, growing demand for recycled products & materials, demand for smart devices and industrial goods increase the demand for battery recycling. For instance, as per Recycling International, about 67, 000 tons of lithium ion batteries were recycled in china and about 18,000 tones in South Korea in 2018. Further, government subsidies to encourage battery recycling is further creating growth prospects in the market. However, safety issues associated with the storage and transportation of disbursed batteries is anticipated to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising growing automotive industry, need for industrial applications would create lucrative growth prospects for the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market across Asia-Pacific region.

The Global LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

By Chemistry:



Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-manganese Oxide Spinal(LMO)

Lithium-titanate Oxide (Li-TO)

Lithium-nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium-cobalt Oxide (Li-CO)

By Industry:



Automotive

Power

Marine

Industrial

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key highlights and important features of the Report:

Overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Explore about Sales data of key players of the global LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING Market.

Explore about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region.

Describe LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING Market Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

