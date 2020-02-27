Logistics Automation Market Application, Technologies, Emerging Trends and Investment Opportunities to 2026

Market Overview

Global Logistics Automation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period (2019-2026). Mainly due to the rise in adoption of technologies such as industrial internet of things (IIoT) and robotics which helps warehouses to increase their efficiency.

Logistics automation is the application of computer software or automated machinery to improve the efficiency of logistics operations. Typically, this refers to operations within a warehouse or distribution centre, with broader tasks undertaken by supply chain management systems and enterprise resource planning systems. Automating logistics management processes can help make organizations more efficient and can have a significant impact on bottom lines as a result. To achieve these better profit margins, there are a few other important benefits of bringing automation into the warehouse and distribution channels.

The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Logistics Automation market. The global Logistics Automation market has been segmented based on Region, Organization Size, Component, and Vertical.

**Source: DataM Intelligence Analysis (2019)

Market Dynamics

The global Logistics Automation market growth is primarily driven by the rise in the e-commerce industry. With the growth in internet penetration all around the world, enabling people to access to online sales. The e-commerce industry is expected to grow in the forecast period and hence will highly contribute to boosting the logistics automation market.

**Source: DataM Intelligence Analysis (2019)

Moreover, with the rise in the technologies such as IIoT, robotics and analytics is the other driving factor for the logistic automation to grow. The advancement in these technologies is addressing the major problem of the logistics that is cost-efficient and time-efficient delivery of goods. By addressing these two major problems of logistics is also helping in customer service improvement by delivering items quickly. With the advancing technologies, the companies are heavily investing in automation technologies. For instance, Deutsche Post unit DHL Supply Chain North America is investing $300 million to increase the level of automation and robotics at 350 of its 430 facilities, to better handle the crush of e-commerce orders, the company told Bloomberg News.DHL also plans to open a 24,000square-foot innovation centre near Chicago in September 2019, with a focus on developing new tools that can increase the speed of online order fulfilment.

However, factors such as high initial cost, lack of awareness, and integration complexities might hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Components, the global Logistics Automation market is segmented into Storage & Warehouse Management and Transportation Management. Storage & warehouse management have the dominant position in the component segment and is expected to retain its dominance in the forecasted period due to the growing retail market the rise in manufacturing is creating demand for more efficiently managed warehouses. However, Transportation management are also gaining the market due to the increasing e-commerce business all around the world, which is asking increasing demand for more fleet for delivering the goods. It is expected that the Storage & warehouse management market will grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period.

**Source: DataM Intelligence Analysis (2019)

By Vertical, the global Logistics Automation market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Oil, Gas & Energy, Automotive, Manufacturing, E-Commerce and Retail, and Others. E-Commerce &Retail segmenthas the dominant share in the vertical segment and is expected to retain its dominance in the forecast period. However, the rise in the food & beverage industry will drive the market for this industry with the higher CAGR for the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

By geography, the global Logistics automation market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America holds the largest market share for Logistics Automation Market, an increasing due deployment of Logistics Automations in various business verticals.The rise in Oil & gas exploration is growing the demand for the downstream industries to boost.The IoT enabled fleet are making the time-efficient and cost-efficient carrier for the outbound logistics of fuel.For instance, Annual U.S. crude oil production reached a record level of 10.96 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2018, 1.6 million b/d (17%) higher than 2017 levels. In December 2018, monthly U.S. crude oil production reached 11.96 million b/d, the highest monthly level of crude oil production in U.S. history. U.S. crude oil production has increased significantly over the past ten years, driven mainly by production from tight rock formations using horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing.

APAC has the significant market share for Logistics Automation and will grow with the higher CAGR for the forecast period, mainly due to rise in the economies of the APAC countries such as China, India, and South Korea. China has been the biggest robot market in the world with continued dynamic growth. Moreover, governments in APAC countries are increasingly emphasizing safety and security on production floors, which can be best achieved by the implementation of Automated Guided Vehicles. The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market is witnessing rapid growth in countries such as China and Japan owing to increasing investments by manufacturers and suppliers in the installation of these vehicles at warehouses and distribution centers, which will further fuel the growth of logistics automation market.

**Source: DataM Intelligence Analysis (2019)

Competitive Analysis

Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Logistics automation Market is a fragmented market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include Jungheinrich AG, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Toshiba Logistics, Dematic Corp, and Wisetech Global. Other key players in the market include Falcon Autotech, System Logistics SPA, SSI Schaefer, Murata Machinery, and Honeywell Intelligrated.

In June 2019, Amazon Robotics VP Brad Porter took to the stage to showcase a pair of new robots designed to accelerate automation in the company’s fulfilment centres. Xanthus represents a major redesign of the company’s primary robots, which have been core to its strategy since its 2012acquisition of Kiva Systems. Modularity is the key here, as with competitors like Fetch. The drive foundation gives the in-house robotics team the ability to develop customised robotics for different warehouse takes, all with the same basic base system

In July 2018, WABCO announced the launch of TRAXEE, its new fleet management system (FMS), which is designed to meet the specific needs of operators of small to medium-size commercial fleets. WABCO will leverage its extensive distributor and service network to support the product launch throughout Europe, the Middle East and Turkey from early July.

**Source: DataM Intelligence Analysis (2019)

