London Insurance Business Process Outsourcing Market 2019-2027 / Size, industry Trends, Outlook And Opportunity

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the London Insurance Business Process Outsourcing market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the London Insurance Business Process Outsourcing market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the London Insurance Business Process Outsourcing market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the London Insurance Business Process Outsourcing market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new services, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the London Insurance Business Process Outsourcing market by segmenting the market based on deployment types, types of outsourcing, project types, organization size, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The expansion of the market during the period from 2019 to 2027 is subject to the business process outsourcing providing cost-efficacy and flexibility. In addition to this, the hiring of the workforce from outside or another country can prove to be cost-effective for the firm as the organization has to pay fewer wages to the overseas staff as compared to the regional staff. This will further account remarkably towards the surge of the London insurance business process outsourcing industry during the forecast timeline.

Nonetheless, the thinner work limits and strict implementation of laws will obstruct the expansion of the market over the forecast period. Apart from this, data security can pose a huge challenge to business expansion. However, the evolution of the knowledge process outsourcing sector has assisted in the fulfillment of the new business demands & offering special roles like equity research, web development, market research, and web design. This, in turn, will create lucrative growth avenues for the market during the forecast timeline.

Based on the deployment types, the insurance business process outsourcing market in London is sectored into On-Premise and Cloud-Based. On the basis of types of outsourcing, the industry is segmented into Call Center Services, Data Mining Services, Finance & Accounting Services, Underwriting Services, Data Processing Services, and Outsourcing Services. In terms of project types, the London insurance business process outsourcing market is classified into Life & Annuity Policy Services, Property & Casualty Policy Services/Claim Services, and Pension Services. On the basis of organization size, the industry is divided into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises.

Some of the key players in the market include Accenture plc, Capita plc, Cognizant, EXL, Genpact, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys, Insuserve-1, Sutherland Global Services, Inc., WNS (Holdings) Ltd., and Wipro Limited.

