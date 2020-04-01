Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Growth and Forecast 2019-2032

Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Viewpoint

Decorated with a team of 300+ analysts, Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Report serves each and every requirement of the clients while preparing market reports.

Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Celanese Corporation

PolyOne Corporation

Solvay S.A

PlastiComp Inc

RTP Company

Lanxess AG

Asahi Kasei

SGL Group

SABIC

PPG Fiber Glass Inc

Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd

Technocompound GmbH

Quadrant AG

Kingfa

Daicel Polymer Limited

Dieffenbacher

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Building & Construction

Sporting Equipment

Other (Furniture, Marine, etc.)

