Loudspeaker Market Analysis, Forecast, and Assessment 2018 – 2028

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the global loudspeaker market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the loudspeaker market is expected to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the loudspeaker market dynamics and trends globally across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan and the Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature as well as the future status of the loudspeaker market during the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global loudspeaker market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of loudspeakers and their features. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry loudspeaker market drivers, loudspeaker market restraints, loudspeaker market trends as well as market structure. The loudspeaker market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the loudspeaker market based on type, deployment and speaker design across different regions globally.

The loudspeaker market is expected to witness moderate revenue growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the usage of music streaming applications and platforms which support the market for loudspeakers.

The global loudspeaker market report starts with an overview of the loudspeaker market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy perspectives, which are influencing the loudspeaker market.

With respect to the types of loudspeakers, the stereo systems loudspeaker segment is expected to register the highest growth in the global loudspeaker market and it is expected dominate the global loudspeaker market throughout the forecast period in terms of value. On the basis of deployment, the indoor loudspeaker deployment segment is expected to register the highest market share in the global loudspeaker market by the end of the forecast period. On the basis of the speaker design segment of loudspeakers, the diaphragm loudspeakers segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate as compared to loudspeakers without diaphragm.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of the loudspeaker market size across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis of the key trends of the loudspeaker market in each region.

The next section in the global loudspeaker market consists of a detailed analysis of the loudspeaker market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the loudspeaker market to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the loudspeaker market. This study discusses key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the loudspeaker market as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers are influencing the loudspeaker market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Nordic and the rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and the rest of Eastern Europe), SEA and others of APAC (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and the rest of APAC), Japan, China and MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, and the rest of MEA). The report on the global loudspeaker market evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the loudspeaker market in various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the loudspeaker market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the loudspeaker market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global loudspeaker market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of type, deployment, speaker design and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand the individual contribution of each segment to the growth of the loudspeaker market. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global loudspeaker market.

In addition, another key feature of this report on the global loudspeaker market is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global loudspeaker market.

In the final section of the loudspeaker market report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the loudspeaker portfolio and key differentiators in the global loudspeaker market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the loudspeaker supply chain and the potential players in the loudspeaker market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and their success in the loudspeaker market. Detailed profiles of loudspeaker providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the loudspeaker market. Key competitors covered in the global loudspeaker market report include Bose Corporation; Harman International Industries; Yamaha Corporation; Klipsch Group, Inc. (A VOXX International Company); LG Electronics Inc.; Sony Corporation; Logitech International S.A; Panasonic Corporation; Sound United LLC; Creative Technology Ltd. and Bowers & Wilkins.

Key Segments

By Deployment

Indoor

Outdoor

By Speaker Design

With Diaphragm

Without Diaphragm

By Type

Portable Loudspeakers

Soundbars

Home Theatre Arrays

Multimedia Systems

Stereo Systems

Others

Key Regional Markets

North America Loudspeaker Market

U.S.

Canada

Latin America Loudspeaker Market

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Loudspeaker Market

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

BENELUX

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Loudspeaker Market

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC Loudspeaker Market

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of SEA & other APAC

China Loudspeaker Market

Japan Loudspeaker Market

MEA Loudspeaker Market

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Players in the Loudspeaker Market

Bose Corporation

Harman International Industries

Yamaha Corporation

Klipsch Group, Inc. (A VOXX International Company)

LG Electronics Inc.

Sony Corporation

Logitech International S.A

Panasonic Corporation

Sound United LLC

Bowers & Wilkins

