Low-Code Development Platform Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry Analysis by Key Companies, Revenue, Trends, Organizations Growth, Opportunities and Regional Outlook for 2025

Global low-code development platform market 2019 analysis report supplies an extensive analysis of market trends and stock to grow with CAGR. The report examines the economic dimensions, recent low-code development platform market trends, key sections and prospects of this global industry (2019-2025). The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the low-code development platform market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Low-code development platforms are booming as one of most leading strategic investments scope for IT organizations. These platforms have developed tools for straightforward, division applications into tools for digital transformation, dynamic process method for productive use of organization.

While organizations have long sought-after a “single supply of truth” for key data objects at the center of their operations—such as customers, vendors, contracts like—the reality is that this data still exists in a very style of enterprise systems and content repositories. A fragmented data surroundings results in vital barriers to digital transformation, including disjointed tasks that replicate content silos, rigid processes that meet the requirements of a couple of internal users but can’t simply be changed for a broader audience, like customers who need self-service, disconnected processes with manual steps filling in the gaps, vital efforts to deploy functionally wealthy applications that has got to integrate with disparate systems, lacking insight into method execution.

System-to-system integration technologies, like the enterprise service bus (ESB), pull data from one system and insert it into another. However, they fail to show information in an exceedingly means finish users will act with it, nor do they assist developers simply make use of enterprise data.

The global low-code development platform market is categorized into several segmentation including by component, by deployment mode, by organization size, by vertical, and by regional. It includes:

By Component:

Solution

Services Professional services Training and development Integration Support and maintenance Managed services



By Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Government

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare and life sciences

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

Education

Others (travel and tourism, and transportation and logistics )

Market Dynamics

The IT sector is expected to project the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of low-code development platform in the IT sector

The leading players of the global low-code development platform market is leveraging the market growth in merger & acquisitions, geographic expansion, and partnerships.

Region Market Scenario

In terms of regional overview, the global low-code development market is a wide range to:

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Discussing the regional overview, the North America region holds one of the largest revenue in the year 2018, and this can be resulted to the actions of the majority of mobile and web applications developed in the leading companies, strong internet penetration, and high disposable income in the region. On the other hand, APAC region witnessed one of the fastest growing regions over the forecast period. Currently, businesses are becoming more professional and offering refined services to the customers. The companies are offering web-based and mobile-based applications for the customers. The demand for application-based services for better customer interaction is rapidly increasing the need of smartphones and mobile internet.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Market Outlook

Market Overview, By Technology

Market Overview, By Panel

Market Overview, By Application

Market Overview, By Region

Competitive Landscape

