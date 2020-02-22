LUXURY PACKAGING MARKET RAPID GROWTH WITH RISING APPLICATION SCOPE BY 2026 | TOP PLAYERS- HH DELUXE PACKAGING; PRESTIGE PACKING INDUSTRY; CROWN; GPA GLOBAL; PENDRAGON PRESENTATION PACKAGING LTD

Global Luxury Packaging Market analysis report works best for systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data for the issues related to the marketing of goods to serve the industry with an excellent market research report. The analysis of this report underlines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. This unique and excellent business document has been formulated by a team of keen analysts, skilled researchers and experienced forecasters who work strictly towards it. The report is very beneficial for industry to reveal the best market opportunities and look after important information to efficiently reach towards the success.

Global Luxury Packaging Market is expected to grow with a conservative CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in overall expenses on personal care and cosmetics product which is one of the major applications for luxury packaging methods.

Global Luxury Packaging Market By Material (Glass, Metal, Wood, Plastic, Paperboard, Others), Type (Folders, Cartons, Rigid Boxes, Bags, Slipcases, Others), Application (Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Confectionary, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Luxury Packaging Market

Luxury packaging is a method that is utilised for increasing the aesthetic appeal of the product and signify the brand appeal, helping the producer of the product to significantly increase the chances of their products standing out. These packaging methods are more often used for increasing the product and brand value rather than protection of the package.

Top Key Players:

HH Deluxe Packaging; PRESTIGE PACKING INDUSTRY; Crown; GPA Global; Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd.; Ardagh Group S.A.; O-I; Design Packaging, Inc.; Ekol Ofset; DS Smith; Elegant Packaging and McLaren Packaging Ltd.

Market Drivers:

o Innovations in packaging methods resulting in sustainable luxury packaging methods and products; this factor is expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

o Increasing growth of retail products and their penetration in the market increasing the demand for luxury packaging method

Market Restraints:

o Reluctance of consumers and marketers to utilise heavy-weight and bulky packaging products and materials; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

o In September 2018, GPA Global announced that they have acquired Lucas Luxury Packaging. This acquisition will help both the organisations expand their business capabilities due to the different expertise of products and solutions they offer.

o In September 2018, O-I announced the launch of “O-I:EXPRESSIONS”, an innovative 3D platform for the designing changes and customization to the packaging systems at the late stage or end stages.

Market Segmentations:

Global Luxury Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of

o Material

o Type

o Application

o Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Material

o Glass

o Metal

o Wood

o Plastic

o Paperboard

o Others

By Type

o Folders

o Cartons

o Rigid Boxes

o Bags

o Slipcases

o Others

By Application

o Personal Care

o Food & Beverages

o Confectionary

o Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Luxury Packaging Market

Global luxury packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of luxury packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

