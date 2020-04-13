Machine Control System Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2026

Global Machine Control System Market is valued approximately at USD 4.12 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The machine control system is a software that regulates, manages and commands, or directs the behavior of the other devices. Typically, this system is utilized to precisely position earthwork machinery, which is based on 3D design models and GPS systems and assists the machine operators to control the position of the equipment. One of the primary function of machine control systems is to enable accuracy in the location of machinery related to large/heavy control systems. Surging need for accuracy in navigation & control of heavy machinery, safety concerns related to workers & heavy construction machinery, and the need for faster work and better efficiency during tighter timelines are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing modernization in agriculture, transportation, and constructional activities followed by surging urbanization worldwide are few other factor expected to drive the adoption of machine control system around the world. For instance, According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2018, it is estimated that 55% of the total world’s population lives in urban area and it expected to rise to 68% by 2050. In addition, growing demand for machine guided technologies in developing countries is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the growth of market in the forecast years. However, high initial investment and limited availability of skilled professionals are the few factors anticipated to limit the growth of global Machine Control System market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Machine Control System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the advancements in agricultural practices involving precision farming along with rising construction activities in developing countries such as India and China. However, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as established construction sector and high investment capacities would be influencing the growth of the market of North America. For instance, Canada has been applying machine control for new projects in highway construction.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hexagon AB

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Moba Mobile Automation AG

Hemisphere GNSS

James Fisher Prolec

EOS Positioning Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Total Stations

Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS)

Laser

Sensors

By Equipment:

Excavators

Loaders

Graders

Dozers

Others

By Vertical:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Machine Control System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

