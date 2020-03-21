Man-portable Anti-armor Weapons Market Development Strategy Analysis 2019-2028

Global Man-portable Anti-armor Weapons market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Man-portable Anti-armor Weapons .

The consumption of Man-portable Anti-armor Weapons market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Geographically, the market for man-portable anti-armor weapons is fragmented into five strategic regions globally as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America dominated the market for man-portable anti-armor weapons market in 2016 with an excellent market share which is estimated to witness a slow downfall over the years from 2017 to 2025. Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America are predicted to grow over the period from 2017 to 2025 at a substantial rate.

The top ten major player operating in the market for man-portable anti-armor weapons has been profiled in this report according to the strategic five regions globally. The report includes players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bharat Dynamics Limited, MBDA Missile Systems, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems Plc., Saab AB, Nammo AS, and KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA. The company descriptions includes, SWOT analysis, financial, business overview and strategies adopted in order to sustain in the industry.

The segments covered in the man-portable anti-armor weapons market are as follows:

Global Man-portable Anti-armor Weapons Market, 2017-2025: By Types

Anti-aircraft Missiles

Rocket Propelled Grenades

Anti-tank Rifles

Recoilless Rifle

Global man-portable anti-armor weapons Market, 2017-2025: By Technology

Guided Weapons

Unguided Weapons

Global man-portable anti-armor weapons Market, 2016-2024: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany Russia France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



